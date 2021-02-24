Ghana: Hearts Focused On League - Coach Nii Noi

23 February 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Stand-in Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Nii Noi has urged the playing body to remain focused after the hard fought victory over Ebusua Dwarfs in Accra on Sunday.

According to him, it was important to stay focused and concentrate on the next task instead of becoming complacent as fans shower praises on the team for the hard work.

In his view, the manner of Saturday's win was a clear suggestion there are no minnows in the championship; the reason why every team must prepare well for games.

He made these remarks after Saturday's 3-2 victory over Dwarfs in their week 15 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts took a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from the spot as Victor Aidoo scored after Patrick Razak was brought down on two occasions.

But Dwarfs staged an inspiring second half performance to level the scores but succumbed to a late goal from Isaac Mensah.

According to Coach Nii Noi, it was important to celebrate the victory but after that, they will be faced with the next game and must be ready for it.

"It is time to be focused and that is what we are doing. We have games to tackle, and we are going back to sharpen the rough edges of our game and face our next battle against Liberty Professionals."

Coach Nii Noi said it was too early to shower praises on him for his first win, saying that the playing body should take the praises for the victory.

The coach, who joined from the club's feeder side, the Royal Oaks, took charge of the team following the resignation of Kosta Papic last week and has overseen his first victory.

"Let's give the praise to the players. They played very well. They were focused, they showed hard work and commitment and those are the virtues that can take us to the Promised Land."

The two-goal hero and NASCO Man of the Match award winner, Victor Aidoo, revealed that although events of the past week have not been the best, the playing body has not put their minds to them.

"We are determined to win each game we play and that is the mentality we came into this game with. At 2-2 with six minutes time added on, we nearly gave up but as professionals, we were spurred by the club's motto "Never Say Die." We held on, kept pushing until we secured the leader again."

"Right now, our focus is on the next game against Liberty Professionals in midweek; we will find a way to scale that hurdle before we start preparation for the epic encounter against Kotoko, a match a lot of our fans want to witness."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
Linda Thomas-Greenfield Confirmed as U.S. Ambasssador to UN
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.