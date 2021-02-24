Zimbabwe: Chombo Arrives At Court to Face Corruption Related Charges

24 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Former Cabinet Minister Ignatius Chombo has arrived this morning at the Harare Magistrates Court to face corruption related charges.

He was arrested on Monday in connection with findings in the Uchena Land Commission report.

Chombo is being represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

According to the recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry into the Sale of State Land in and around Urban Settlements, at least 431 cases of suspected corruption in the sale of State land need to be investigated and prosecutions instigated.

The commission also wants all past and present Government officers connected with managing State land investigated, including lifestyle audits, for possible charges of abuse of office, bribery and general corrupt practices.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.