Zimbabwe: Pirate Taxi Driver Fined $10 000 for Defying Covid-19 Rules

An illegal taxi driver has been fined $10 000 for ferrying commuters in violation of Covid-19 regulations.

Blessing Maramba (34), who resides at 157 Chikonohono, Chinhoyi appeared in court facing charges as defined in Section 4(2) of Statutory Instrument 83/20 which pertains to " venturing into inter-city or intra-city transport industry."

He pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Tendai Banda sentenced Maramba to pay $10 000 by 15 March 2021 failure of which he faces 45 days' imprisonment.

The State case led by Tendai Tapi was that on 19 February this year at around 9am, Sergeant Chipato and Constable MacDonald Tapesa were roving using a police motorbike in Chinhoyi central business district enforcing traffic laws and ensuring the observance of Covid-19 lockdown rules.

The two officers signalled Maramba, who was driving a white Honda Fit registration number AEO8861, to stop and he complied.

The vehicle was carrying five passengers from Gadzema rank en-route to town.

Accused was asked to produce exemption documents allowing him to move around during the national lockdown, but he failed and was subsequently arrested.

The car was impounded by Chinhoyi Traffic Police.