Zimbabwe: Pirate Taxi Driver Fined $10 000 for Defying Covid-19 Rules

24 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

An illegal taxi driver has been fined $10 000 for ferrying commuters in violation of Covid-19 regulations.

Blessing Maramba (34), who resides at 157 Chikonohono, Chinhoyi appeared in court facing charges as defined in Section 4(2) of Statutory Instrument 83/20 which pertains to " venturing into inter-city or intra-city transport industry."

He pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Tendai Banda sentenced Maramba to pay $10 000 by 15 March 2021 failure of which he faces 45 days' imprisonment.

The State case led by Tendai Tapi was that on 19 February this year at around 9am, Sergeant Chipato and Constable MacDonald Tapesa were roving using a police motorbike in Chinhoyi central business district enforcing traffic laws and ensuring the observance of Covid-19 lockdown rules.

The two officers signalled Maramba, who was driving a white Honda Fit registration number AEO8861, to stop and he complied.

The vehicle was carrying five passengers from Gadzema rank en-route to town.

Accused was asked to produce exemption documents allowing him to move around during the national lockdown, but he failed and was subsequently arrested.

The car was impounded by Chinhoyi Traffic Police.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Nigeria's Covid-19 Infection Rate Higher Than Thought
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.