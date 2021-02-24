Angola: Covid-19 - Angola With 36 New Cases, 17 Recoveries

23 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Health authorities on Tuesday announced 36 new cases, 17 recovered and one death in the last 24 hours.

According to the clinical bulletin, 31 cases were diagnosed in Luanda province, two in Huambo, two in Benguela and one in Namibe.

Amongst the new patients, whose ages range from 3 to 72, 20 are male and 16 are female.

The death was recorded in Cuanza Sul province, involving an 83-year-old Angolan citizen.

Among those recovered, according to the clinical bulletin, 10 reside in Luanda, four in Huambo and three in Cuanza Sul.

Overall, the national epidemiological table registers 20,584, with 500 deaths, 19,207 recovered and 877 active.

Of those active, three are critical, 11 serious, 32 moderate, 33 light and 798 asymptomatic.

In the country's treatment centres, 33 patients are hospitalised, while 43 people are in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,550 contacts of positive cases under surveillance.

