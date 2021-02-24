South Africa: President Ramaphosa Should Institute a Siu Investigation Into Minister Mkhize

press release

Reports emanating from a Daily Maverick investigation reveal shocking findings that Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, is implicated in an improperly awarded contract by the Department of Health.

The investigation has found that long-time personal associates of the Minister allegedly pocketed Covid-19 funds after being appointed as consultants of a KwaZulu-Natal company. The company, Digital Vibes, was paid R82 million to provide Covid-related services to the Department.

The DA will be writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute a Special Investigative Unit (SIU) investigation into these very serious allegations. Corruption during this Covid-19 pandemic has reached crisis levels. We have seen politicians use their influence and proximity to certain individuals to improperly award contracts; siphon public money and not be held accountable for their crimes.

That is why it is important for the President to act swiftly and ensure that the facts around this alleged improper contract are exposed and those guilty of this egregious crime are held accountable.

The DA has noted that the Department of Health has launched an investigation into these allegations, however, we are of the view that any investigation should be independent and free from any possible internal influence.

Minister Mkhize is leading the country's response to the Covid pandemic. There cannot be a cloud of doubt hanging over his head about possible abuse of state resources.

