South Africa: President Ramaphosa Should Institute a Siu Investigation Into Minister Mkhize

24 February 2021
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Siviwe Gwarube

Reports emanating from a Daily Maverick investigation reveal shocking findings that Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, is implicated in an improperly awarded contract by the Department of Health.

The investigation has found that long-time personal associates of the Minister allegedly pocketed Covid-19 funds after being appointed as consultants of a KwaZulu-Natal company. The company, Digital Vibes, was paid R82 million to provide Covid-related services to the Department.

The DA will be writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute a Special Investigative Unit (SIU) investigation into these very serious allegations. Corruption during this Covid-19 pandemic has reached crisis levels. We have seen politicians use their influence and proximity to certain individuals to improperly award contracts; siphon public money and not be held accountable for their crimes.

That is why it is important for the President to act swiftly and ensure that the facts around this alleged improper contract are exposed and those guilty of this egregious crime are held accountable.

The DA has noted that the Department of Health has launched an investigation into these allegations, however, we are of the view that any investigation should be independent and free from any possible internal influence.

Minister Mkhize is leading the country's response to the Covid pandemic. There cannot be a cloud of doubt hanging over his head about possible abuse of state resources.

Click here to protect your ownership rights by objecting to expropriation without compensation.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Nigeria's Covid-19 Infection Rate Higher Than Thought
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.