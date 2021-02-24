Nigeria: Troops Kill Scores of Terrorists, Recapture Marte

Nigerian Troops have successfully charged through Marte Local Government Area, LGA, of Borno State, killing scores of ISWAP/ Boko Haram terrorists who seized the area few days ago.

This came as heavy explosions and sound of gunshots late which yesterday engulfed parts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, reportedly claimed several lives with many others sustaining different degrees of injuries.

A Military Officer while confirming the successful operation said troop successfully and safely detonated series of IEDS laced along the routes and finally dominated the general area.

According to him, "new Marte is effectively in our hands since 3pm. Our will and determination are unshaken. We are ever determined not to let our Service Chiefs and the nation down."

Recall that after insurgents captured Marte Local Government Area, and allegedly hoisted their flag in the area, weekend, Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru on Sunday, gave troops of the Nigerian Army, 'Operation Lafiya Dole' 48 hours to clear insurgents off Marte LGA.

General Attahiru also directed troops to clear off terrorists from Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo communities of Marte and Ngala LGA in the state.

He gave the ultimatum while addressing troops of the Nigerian Army Super camp 9, Dikwa, saying "areas around Marte, Chikingudu, Wulgo kirenowa and Kirta must be cleared in the next 48 hours. You should be rest assured of all support you required in this very onerous task.

"I have just spoken to the Theater Commander, and the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, you must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you."

Meanwhile heavy explosions and sound of gunshots which engulfed some parts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, reportedly claimed many lives with others sustaining various degrees of injuries, forcing many residents to scamper for safety.

The explosion and firing of Rocket Propelled grenades which started at about 5:45pm up to the time of this report were heard around Kaleri behind University of Maiduguri, Adam Kolo, Limanti and Kagarmari wards of the metropolis.

Sources also said sounds of gunshots were heard around Fori and Cashew plantation general area near Giwa military barracks.

It was gathered that insurgents attempting to infiltrate the city, encountered strong resistance from troops who engaged them in heavy gun battle.

Vanguard News Nigeria