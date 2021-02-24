Liberia: NEC Gives Snowe Green Light

The National Elections Commission (NEC) Monday certificated Edwin Melvin Snowe as the winner of the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections in Bomi County.

This follows the reading of the mandate from the Supreme Court of Liberia affirming the decision of the Board of Commissioners of NEC declaring Hon. Edwin Melvin Snowe as Senator of Bomi County.

The program was held Monday, February 22, 2021 in the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall at the Headquarters of the Commission on 9th Street in Sinkor.

Speaking at the ceremony, NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah said though the Commission announced winners in a number of other counties, those winners will not be certificated until complaints filed against the process are fully disposed of.

This the NEC Chairperson said is in line with the decision of the Supreme Court of Liberia in the case Congress for Democratic Change, CDC versus the National Elections Commission, NEC, in 2015.

In remarks, Senator Edwin Snowe said as Senator he will serve as an advocator for the Commission to ensure the timely release of needed funds to the NEC to enhance the workings of the Commission, including the speedy adjudication of electoral matters.

Senator Snowe described the conduct of the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections as free, fair and credible with the little resources provided to the Commission.

However, the NEC Boss assured the public that as soon as these cases are adjudicated the winners will be certificated without any delay.