Somalia's Int'l Partners Call for Continued Efforts to Reach FGs - FMs Deal On Electoral Implementation

The international community on Tuesday called on the Somali political leaders to urgently finalize the implementation of the electoral model to reach an agreement to hold national elections in time.

The African Union, the Europian Union and the United Nations among other bodies in a joint statement urged the sides to proceed to work on the deal of the Technical Committee which met in Baidoa on 15-16 February.

"Federal and Member State leaders should also maintain open lines of communication with other Somali political leaders and civil society to ensure the elections have the broadest possible support and electoral bodies act with independence from political interests," the statement read in part.

"It is now more urgent than ever for Somalia's political leaders to place the national interest first, and work together to hold elections that are broadly supported as soon as possible to move the country forward,"

The international community said they are actively supporting Somalis to achieve this outcome.

The statement comes just days after holds a conference on the electoral dispute at President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo held talks with the leaders of HirShabelle, Galmudug and Southwest state alongside Prime Minister Roble and Benadir governor Omar Filish in the absence of Jubaland and Puntland leaders.