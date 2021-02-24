Liberia: 4-Yr-Old Penis Chopped Off By 'Quack' Doctor During Circumcision

23 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Elton W. Tiah, Contributor

District #4, Grand Bassa — A four-year-old boy, Dehnyuwah Wheagon, is suffering from unprofessional circumcision which led to his penis being almost totally chopped off by a community "doctor" identified Solomon Goffa in District #4, Grand Bassa County.

According to reports, the penis of little Degyuwah Wheagon was allegedly cut off by the doctor when he carried out the circumcision.

Theophilus George, uncle of the child, told this newspaper that the incident occurred three weeks ago and that they didn't notice it until they took the boy to the hospital.

"Solomon Goffa circumcised the boy three weeks ago; but the boy kept feeling pain and crying so we took him to the hospital for checkup because Solomon Goffa couldn't be seen around."

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

