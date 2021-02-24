Sudan: One Killed in Darfur Robbery Attempt

El Fasher / Saraf Omra — One person was killed and three were wounded in an armed attack on a vehicle carrying nine passengers from El Fasher (North Darfur) to Nyala (South Darfur). The robbery attempt took place last Saturday.

According to the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur, Lt Col Mubarak Mohamed Abu Zeid, the armed group fired extensively at the vehicle. One of the wounded is in a serious condition and has been taken to El Fasher for treatment.

He also said that one of the attackers was killed during the clash. Two of the alleged perpetrators have been arrested by now, he added.

In El Fasher, the wali (governor) of North Darfur, Mohamed Arabi, announced the arrest of a number of suspects with regard to the looting of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) base in Saraf Omra. He also confirmed that the state government had taken more additional security measures in Kutum locality.

During a meeting with the governor on Monday in the city of El Fasher, Abu Bakir Sisi from UNAMID expressed his concern about the recurring attacks on the UNAMID base.

He called for further measures to be taken to secure and protect the base as well as local people. He added that the attack on the former UNAMID site in the Saraf Omra locality will negatively affect the reputation of Sudan, which may impact financial support to the country.