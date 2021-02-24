Tanzania: Govt Warns New Cooperative Society Leaders

Moshi — MINISTRY of Agriculture has vowed to take legal action against cooperative leaders who misappropriate assets.

The warning was issued recently in Moshi by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Mr Gerard Kusaya when closing a training session for newly-elected cooperative society leaders.

The training was organised by the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC).

"Be warned because acts of embezzlement and misappropriation of cooperative funds and assets discourage many people from joining the co-operatives," he said.

He said the cooperative sector was an important pillar in building the national economy, adding that the government will deal squarely with any individual who sabotages it.

Mr Kusaya further said that the government would continue to create conducive environment that would help the growth of the cooperative sector in the country.

"It has already begun to take various steps, including abolishing 105 taxes that were described as a burden in the agricultural sector between 2015 and 2020, whereby 26 of them were related to the co-operative sector," he said.

"The government has not stopped there; President John Magufuli has given the opportunity and still continues to urge those in the agricultural and cooperative sectors to continue identifying all what they still find as burden to the two sectors so that they could be address with the aim of improving the agricultural and cooperative sectors."