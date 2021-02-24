Tanzania: Govt Warns New Cooperative Society Leaders

24 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Heckton Chuwa

Moshi — MINISTRY of Agriculture has vowed to take legal action against cooperative leaders who misappropriate assets.

The warning was issued recently in Moshi by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Mr Gerard Kusaya when closing a training session for newly-elected cooperative society leaders.

The training was organised by the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC).

"Be warned because acts of embezzlement and misappropriation of cooperative funds and assets discourage many people from joining the co-operatives," he said.

He said the cooperative sector was an important pillar in building the national economy, adding that the government will deal squarely with any individual who sabotages it.

Mr Kusaya further said that the government would continue to create conducive environment that would help the growth of the cooperative sector in the country.

"It has already begun to take various steps, including abolishing 105 taxes that were described as a burden in the agricultural sector between 2015 and 2020, whereby 26 of them were related to the co-operative sector," he said.

"The government has not stopped there; President John Magufuli has given the opportunity and still continues to urge those in the agricultural and cooperative sectors to continue identifying all what they still find as burden to the two sectors so that they could be address with the aim of improving the agricultural and cooperative sectors."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigeria's Covid-19 Infection Rate Higher Than Thought

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.