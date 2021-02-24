Tanzania: Zanzibar to Buy More Fishing Vessels

24 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives have been informed that the government plans to purchase four more modern fishing vessels with the aim of increasing fishing activities for both domestic and international markets.

Responding to a question in the House on plans by the government to increase fish catch, the Minister of Blue Economy and Fishing, Mr Abdallah Hassan Kombo, said the authority plans to purchase more vessels as a move to help boosting fishing activities in Zanzibar.

He said: "The government is fully committed to investing in the blue economy and every fishing vessel will have eight fishermen to ensure each operates and achieves the economic development goals."

Mr Kombo further said his ministry through the 'Zanzibar Fisheries Company (ZAFICO) plans to implement three projects including introducing a seafood processing plant project, fish fillet processing factory and marine fish farming scheme and create more job opportunities to the locals.

"The government has also developed strategies to assist small fishermen so that they also venture in deep sea fishing. The support will include providing fish boats capable of fishing in the deep sea and also help the fishermen to enter into agreements with big investors," he said.

On the issue of controlling illegal fishing, Mr Kombo said his ministry has set up a special department that routinely inspects and patrols protected areas.

