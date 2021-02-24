Zimbabwe: Zina Already Looking At Wc Qualifiers

24 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

WITH the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for next year, Zimbabwe Netball Association have said they are hoping they can get back into competition soon.

They want to begin working towards ensuring the senior national team are ready for the qualifiers.

Following their debut appearance in 2019, returning to the next edition is going to be key in sustaining the gains, from their previous appearance.

The Gems acquitted themselves well, on their first appearance at the global stage.

Some of the competitions lined up for the year include the Pent Series and the Africa Cup, both expected to take place in Namibia.

"We have got upcoming assignments. We had to cancel on an invitation we had received from South Africa Netball," said ZINA president, Leticia Chipandu.

"They had invited us for a tournament in January, in Cape Town, but it was postponed.

"Then, we have the Pent Series in Namibia in May and the Africa Championships. We are hoping that, by then, the situation would have eased and, hopefully, we will be able to take our teams to the tournaments.

"The Cape Town (tournament), the Pent Series and the Africa Championships all have ranking points.

"We are going to use these tournaments to test our senior teams for World Cup qualifiers in 2022.

"We really need to be on our toes, and make sure that we consolidate the gains we have made, on the world stage."

South Africa will host the World Cup in 2023.

"We lost the whole of 2020, if we do not compete, it will affect our world rankings. You stay where you are, or rise, because of the number of international games you play.

"It's of paramount importance that Zimbabwe remain on the current ranking, actually we need to rise to 10th or 9th position.

"It's good for the sport of netball.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

