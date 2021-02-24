Zimbabwe: Kwangwa Still Learning On Big Stage

FOR Zimbabwe's netball captain, Felisitus Kwangwa, the Vitality Netball Superleague continue to provide her with new challenges she believes will improve her game.

It was another weekend of mixed fortunes, for Kwangwa and her club Surrey Storm, after losing Sunday's game against Leeds Rhinos 44-50.

They then beat Celtic Dragons 56-40, on Monday night.

Kwangwa, who did not play on Monday, was part of the losing team on Sunday, coming from the bench to play the last few minutes of the game.

Leeds Rhinos took a 13-12 lead in the first quarter.

But Surrey Storm bounced back to end the second quarter leading 25-23.

However, Leeds Rhinos took the 3rd, and 4th quarters, to claim a 50-44 victory.

Despite the loss, it was another learning experience for Kwangwa.

"The games were good, we really had fun. I enjoyed though it hurt when we lost our first game during the last minute.

"We had handled, or managed the game very well, but we couldn't contain the pressure towards the end of the game, that's how we lost.

"But, all in all, the competition is very high, it's very stiff. So, every game is crucial, on court, it's really hard, and that's part of the game, that's part of the competition, which is good," said Kwangwa.

The Zimbabwean goal defender said it was all about working hard and proving how good one is, whenever they get the opportunity, to be on court.