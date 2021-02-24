Zimbabwe: Serial Robber Denied Bail

SERIAL armed robber Innocent Jairos who exchanged gunfire with a police crack team in an attempt to evade arrest in Beitbridge last year will remain in custody after the High Court denied him bail.

Jairos (32) was among the seven most wanted armed robbers, including the notorious Musa Taj Abdul, who had evaded police for close to two decades.

Through his lawyer, Ms Concillia Maheya, Jairos unsuccessfully applied for bail before Justice Webster Chinamora.

Justice Chinamora ruled that there were compelling reasons for the court to deny Jairos bail. He said there was a real likelihood that Jairos would abscond if released on bail given the circumstances of his arrest.

Jairos, whose address is in Harare, was arrested in Beitbridge in a house where there were eight other suspects including Musa Taj-Abul.

He exchanged gunfire with the police in a bid to avoid arrest. Police had to bring in police dogs to subdue the suspects.

During the bail hearing, the court noted that the evidence of the investigating officer Detective Assistant Inspector Brian Mayigeta, was not challenged in any material way.

The defence initially sought to have the arresting officer Detective Inspector Chari from Bulawayo CID called, but suddenly made a U-turn and advised the court that it no longer wished to cross-examine him.

This resulted in Detective Inspector Chari's affidavit statement being admitted to the court by consent of both the defence and prosecution counsel.

This gave impetus to evidence relating to the shoot out and arrest of the suspects which was unchallenged.

Based on this, Justice Chinamora ruled that by abandoning their right to have Det Insp Chari called to testify and to challenge his evidence, through cross examination, the defence was left in a situation where they could not complain that they were short-changed.

"Both evidence of Detective Assistant Inspector Mayigeta and Detect Insp Chari that the vectar pistol was found in the room where the suspect was arrested after the shoot-out remained unchallenged," he said.

"It is for these reasons that I find no compelling reasons there were compelling reasons which had been laid before me for refusing the accused bail."

The robbers were arrested in a dramatic fashion, with dog teams playing a leading role, along with former Masvingo Central police officer Rudolf Kanhanga alias Tapiwa Munatsi (29), Beitbridge-based police officer Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa (27), Liberty Mupamhanga (29), Prince Makodza (31), Godfrey Mupamhanga (27) and Charles Lundu (47) all of Harare.

The gang is linked to a number of armed robberies, including the famous Mashwede case in Harare. Police swooped on the seven suspected robbers and their police officer host in the Mashavire area, now known as Tshitaudze suburbs.