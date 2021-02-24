Zimbabwe: Dccs Challenged to Get Down to Business

24 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Midlands Bureau

Zanu PF's District Coordinating Committees (DCC) in the Midlands Province have been urged to start working hard for the people so that the revolutionary party maintains its dominance in the 2023 elections, a senior party official has said.

Speaking during a familiarisaton meeting with the new DCC for Kwekwe at the weekend, the party's national Secretary for Transport, Cde July Moyo, who is also a senior party member in the province, said DCCs should work to reinvigorate the party.

He said DCCs should help the party to garner five million votes by the 2023 elections.

"What ever happened during the DCC elections is now past. It is time to unite and get down to business and work for the party," he said.

"You are servants of the party and you should do what is expected of you."

Cde Moyo said DCCs should also complement Government and local authorities' efforts in their respective areas.

He said legislators, party provincial members and councillors, were allowed to sit in the DCC meetings.

"For example, in Kwekwe, as the ruling party, you should work hand in hand with your councils, know their challenges and how you can assist," he said.

"You should know what the ruling party expects you to contribute towards Vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle class economy."

Cde Moyo said Kwekwe was expected to perform exceptionally since it was the President's home town.

"As you all know, Kwekwe is President Emerson Mnangagwa's home area and you are under pressure to perform, starting with the issue of roads," he said.

"The roads are in very bad state due to rains but we need to move in and quickly fix them so as DCCs you need to spearhead development."

He warned the DCC members against abuse of office saying their duty was to mobilise masses for the good of the party.

Cde Moyo said party members should bury the hatchet and work together as a team, for the benefit of the party.

"I know there was a lot of campaigning and you were calling each other names, but all that is over now, let us put all that behind us and work for the better of the party."

Midlands Provincial Political Commissar, Cde Thompson Dhliwayo said unity was key if the party was to win the 2023 election.

"Let us work hard and help retain the seats we lost during the previous election. That is what is expected of you.

"You are closest to the people, so you have the impact, whatever you say and do, has an impact on the people."

Newly elected Kwekwe DCC Chair, Cde Moses Tandika said they were ready for the task ahead.

"We do not have time to waste, we want to get down to business and work for the party. We promise to do this to the best of our ability," he said.

