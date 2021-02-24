Zimbabwe: Vincent, Chinhoi Set for Big Events

Sports Reporter

TOP Zimbabwean professional golfer, Scott Vincent, will return to the field in this year's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters set for the Education City Golf Club in Doha.

The Asian and European Tour cardholder will be part of the field that tees off from March 11 to 14.

In-form professional golfer, Robson Chinhoi, may also have a rare opportunity to play in another European Tour co-sanctioned tournament at the Kenya Savannah Classic.

Chinhoi has been doing well in the Safari Tour, where he managed a slot in this year's Magical Kenya Open, and his current standing may unveil an opportunity for him to be part of the €1 million 72-hole stroke play event.

The Kenya Savannah Classic was recently added to the European Tour 2021 International schedule.

It will take place from March 23 to March 26 at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

The Magical Kenya Open will be played at the same venue, from March 18 to March 21.

Both tournaments will be played under the European Tour's health strategy, which will be aligned with Kenyan Government guidance.

Keith Pelley, the European Tour's chief executive, welcomed the addition of the Savannah Classic.

"The addition of the Kenya Savannah Classic to our 2021 schedule offers vital playing opportunities for our members, while having two consecutive tournaments at Karen Country Club follows our strategy of playing in geographical clusters, to reduce travelling as much as possible at the moment.

"We are, therefore, grateful to the Kenyan Government, Kenya Open Golf Limited and Karen Country Club for their support, and after the postponement of the Magical Kenya Open in 2020, we look forward to visiting Kenya for two consecutive weeks this March."