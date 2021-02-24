Zimbabwe: More Arrested for Lockdown Violations

SOME 3 261 more people were on Monday arrested countrywide for violating lockdown regulations, bringing to 454 747, the total number of those nabbed for related offences since March last year.

The huge number of daily arrests was recorded at a time police had intensified patrols and roadblock checks throughout the country.

Most of the offenders were fined at police stations, while others were sent to court for trial.

Of the 454 747 arrested since March last year, 128 107 were in Harare, 68 375 in Manicaland, while 68 168 were arrested in Bulawayo.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said most of these people were arrested for unnecessary movements and failure to wear masks.

"For instance, on Monday only, over 2 000 people were arrested for unnecessary movements, while 801 for failure to wear masks," he said.

Asst-Comm Nyathi said people should obey the law.

He said officers will remain on the ground to arrest anyone found on the wrong side of the law. The police spokesperson reminded the public that the country was still under national lockdown and they should also take heed of the curfew orders.

The latest arrests come after Chinhoyi magistrate Ms Tracey Muzondo on Monday granted bail to 12 MDC-Alliance members who were arrested on Saturday for contravening the national lockdown regulations.

They were remanded out of custody to March 12 on $5 000 bail each.

The court ordered them to report once fortnightly to the nearest police station, among other conditions.

The 12 MDC-A activists including provincial chairperson, Mr Ralph Magunje were arrested for unlawfully gathering at their Mashonaland West offices in Chinhoyi in contravention of Covid-19 control regulations.

The other officials were Tawanda Bvumo, Emmanuel Chinanzvavana, Edward Dzeka, Blessing Mandava, Kuda Mandishona, Kudakwashe Chigumo, Richard Vitirinyu, Wilson Makanyaire, Abigail Usai, Collen Mapfumo and Pauline Sibanda and were all represented by Mr Fortune Murisi.

They were charged for contravening Section 5 (3) (a) of the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (Consolidation and Amendment) Order, 2020, of Statutory Instrument 200/2020 as read with Statutory Instrument 10/2021.

Mr Tendai Tapi prosecuted.