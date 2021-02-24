Zimbabwe: Pakistan Businessman Battles to Travel to SA

PAKISTAN business tycoon Ali Mohammed, jointly accused with Henrietta Rushwaya and three others of attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold out of Zimbabwe, has so far failed to travel to South Africa to meet investors because of a mix-up over title deeds that needed to be deposited as surety for release of his passport.

Harare Magistrates Court had agreed that his passport could be released for two weeks after accepting his offer to deposit another $2 million in bail and the title deeds to his 4 267 square-metres property in Hatfield as surety. Mohammed has already deposited $2 million as bail but the title deed was held at the High Court where Mohammed had surrendered it as part of upgrading his initial bail conditions, which was being challenged by the State.

Yesterday Mohammed was back at the magistrates court applying to replace the Hatfield deeds with the title deeds to his Crowhill properties as surety so that his passport can be released temporarily for him to travel to South Africa.

Through his lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, Mohammed told the court that he was still eager to travel to South Africa to meet some investors whom he wanted to convince to invest in the country.