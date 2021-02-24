Kenya: DP Ruto Visits Ailing 'Men's Conference Chairman'

24 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Deputy President William Ruto recently played a courtesy call on the ailing politician and businessman Jackson Kibor, who is commonly referred to in social media circles as the 'Men's Conference chairman'.

The DP confirmed this visit, saying he'd 'shared a cup of tea' with the octogenarian and wished him well.

Ruto was accompanied by among others, Soy lawmaker Caleb Kositany, who confirmed that Kibor was unwell.

"We visited the Men's conference chairman, he is recovering well. Minutes of the mini men's conference to follow soon," wrote Kositany on Twitter.

Nairobi News could not immediately establish what Kibor, who's in the past publicly urged DP Ruto 'to go slow' if he wishes to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, was ailing from.

But the renowned farmer appears to have shed off considerable weight.

Kibor, a reported ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga, is known to own hundreds of acres of land for farming in his native Uasin Gishu county.

But he's hit the headlines in recent times for consistent domestic problems in which he legally and physically fought of his wives and children in a battle over his property.

His links to several women earned him the tag 'Men's Conference chairman'

The Men's Conference is an event associated with men who do not wish to spend on their partners during valentine season.

