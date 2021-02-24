Liberia: Weah Makes More Promises

Fish Town, River Gee County-President George Weah the fourth leg of his county tour in River Gee County, has promised to construct a technical college in Fish Town, the capital of the county and construct 200 housing units for the underprivileged.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting in Fish Town, on Monday February 22, President Weah also promised to light up Kaweakan with 2000 solar panels.

A town hall meeting scheduled to have taken place in the area upon his arrival in the county on Sunday evening could not be held due to the lack of electricity in the area. It was push to early Monday morning thereby affecting the President's travel schedule.

Mr. Weah also vowed to ensure that pavement of the Zwedru-Fish Town corridor which is currently being worked on is completed.

In Fish Town, Mr. Weah dedicated the isolation unit at the Fish Town hospital and the refurbished Superintendent compound.

Meanwhile, President Weah has expressed his dismay over the underdevelopment of the southeast region of the country. He particularly lashed out and voiced his frustration over the condition of the Presidential Palace that was meant to accommodate him saying, "h nearly ran away from there.

The President argued that the structure his not fit to host a president describing it as an insult to the office of the presidency.

He promised to construct modern presidential palaces across the country and work to improve development within the southeast. River Gee County District#1 Representative, Alexander Poure in a remarks promised to join rank with the Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC for development in the region.

Rep. Poure who is from the All Liberian Party (ALP), one of the four Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) said his decision to join rank is geared toward helping a government which is headed by his southeastern kinsman to achieve its development agenda. President Weah and delegation left River Gee County on Tuesday for Maryland. His first stop was in Pleebo.