Liberia: Take Advantage of 2021 Census

-Pro-Temp Chie tells kinsmen

As Liberia conducts a national census this year, Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert Chie has urged citizens of Grand Kru to take advantage of the process to be counted.

Grand Kru and River Cess are two counties in Liberia with only two political districts due to low population. Liberia's next round of National Population and Housing Census is set for March 2021. The upcoming census is the fifth in 173years.

The first four modern national censuses held in 1962, 1974, 1984, and 2008 respectively, revealed how the country's population had increased differently beginning at 1.1 million, 1.5, 2.1 and 3.5 million respectively.

Ahead of the census, Senator Chie, who is accompanying President George Manneh Weah on a nationwide tour, told his kinsmen that in order for Grand Kru to benefit dividends of development, they should come out to be counted.

He said, there have been major population growth in the county, but it can only be captured in the national data when citizens and residents of Grand Kru take advantage of the upcoming numeration exercise.

"There will be census this year, you have to turn out to be counted, everyone is talking about road, yes, we can have more money coming to the county if we do the census, based on the number we can have more funds allocated in the national budget for development in our county", Pro-Temp Chie noted.

The Senator further told the citizens often, when there are national exercises most of the citizens go on their farms and boycott, but such should not be done with the pending census.

He also called on a community of Nimba people in Grand Kru to ensure they remain in the county to be counted, because they are equally part of Grand Kru.

This round of census, which was postponed, last year violated the Constitution, which mandates in Article 39: "The Legislature shall cause a census of the Republic to be undertaken every ten years."

According to the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), this year's census is expected to be the first to use digital technology at all phases of preparation, including geographic planning, census-taking, data management, processing, tabulation, publication, archiving and dissemination.

Meanwhile, Senator Chief has asked mining companies operating in Grand Kru to provide assistance to affected communities.

Speaking at one of the popular mining sites in Parluken , specifically, Ma Mary Village, he frowned on the deplorable condition of road leading to Forpoh , seat of Parluken Statutory District. The Pro-Temp is currently touring Grand Kru, ahead of President George M. Weah's arrival there in continuation of his ongoing tours.

The Grand Kru Senator urged the local authorities in the area to ensure that small companies that are engaged in mining activities help recondition the major roads.

Visiting the mining site, he noted: "I was told that members of the Armed Forces of Liberia are here, and their presence is intimidating the authority, so I am here to find out. If it is true, as a senior government official, I will make sure the necessary actions are taken. It is totally out of their called to duty. For the rest of the other mining activities, I am not here to do the job of the Mine and Energy Ministry, they will come and do their job."

In response, the President of Forpoh Mining and Agriculture Cooperative Society, H. Mogarbe Williams told the Pro-Temp that personnel of the Armed Force of Liberia were present in the area, but their mission was to recondition the roads, following which Mogarbe said the force immediately left.

Pro-Temp Chie at the same time indicated that amidst the bad road connectivity in Grand Kru, there is need for citizens to remain patience as central government exerts efforts to pave the road from Buchanan to Greenville, Barclayville and Harper.

This he said, government has gotten commitment from some of its development partners to pave roads in the southeast of the country.

"As you may be aware to fix one mile road is US$ 1 million and we are told that the corridor from Buchanan to Pleebo is about 300miles and the one from Ganta is about 350 miles , so to fix all the major roads leading to the South East will cost us approximately US$ 600 million. We are pleased that the African Development Bank has approved US$50 million for the Buchanan corridor, so we are contemplating on starting the road from Barclayville to Greenville" he disclosed.