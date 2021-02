Legendary dance musician Waziri Sonyo has passed away in Kibaha, Coast Region.

It is said Sonyo made his last public appearance on Tuesday at Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam to watch a CAF African Champion League involving hosts Simba SC and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

After the match, Sonyo returned to his relative's home in Kibaha, where he passed away.

Sonyo worked with different bands in Tanzania including Mchinga Sound, African Revolution Band and TOT Plus.