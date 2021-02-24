Kenya: Mike Sonko Graft Case to Proceed, High Court Rules

24 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Wangui

The Sh357 million corruption case facing former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko will proceed as scheduled after the High Court declined his request to have it postponed.

Mr Sonko wanted the court to suspend proceedings until a petition in which he accuses the government of violating his right to a fair trial is heard and determined.

Justice James Wakiaga threw the application out yesterday on grounds that Mr Sonko did not demonstrate exceptional circumstances surrounding his prosecution.

"An order for stay of proceedings, particularly stay of criminal proceedings is made sparingly," the judge said, adding that postponing the case would be interfering with the work of the lower court.

He said Mr Sonko would not suffer prejudice if the case continues, pending the determination of his petition in which he is challenging the decision of Director of Public Prosecutions to put some witnesses under protection.

In the petition, Mr Sonko wants the court to declare that directors of Web Tribe Ltd - trading as Jambopay - Danson Muchemi and Robert Muriithi cannot be witnesses against him "as they are accomplices".

Mr Sonko wants their testimony denied, negated and expunged and that it should not form part of any official court record.

He is also challenging DPP's decision to withdraw charges against the directors of the online payment services firm.

According to the former governor, he risks suffering prejudice as a result of the protection orders granted to the prosecution side under Witness Protection Act, which compels the court to admit electronic evidence.

He says the computer-printed testimony was tabled in violation of the Evidence Act and that it was obtained illegally.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigeria's Covid-19 Infection Rate Higher Than Thought

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.