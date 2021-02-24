Kenya: Peponi Road to Be Closed for Three Months

24 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has urged motorists using Peponi road to use an alternative route as a section will be closed for three months due to ongoing road works.

Kura has adviced motorists to use alternative routes starting March 2 until June 2, when the project is expected to be completed.

The closure is due to the installation of a box culvert along the busy road.

"We wish to notify the general public that there will be traffic disruption along Peponi road to allow KURA to install a box culvert along the road. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes," the authority said in a notice on Wednesday.

Traffic Disruption-Peponi Road (Westlands) @Ma3Route @Classic105Kenya @CapitalFMKenya @Kiss100kenya @PoliceKE @KenyanTraffic @NationFMKe @Hot_96Kenya @KenyaBusLtd @RadioJamboKenya pic.twitter.com/VRme9EpY6M

- Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) (@KURAroads) February 23, 2021

Motorists have been advised to use Lower Kabete road and Mwanzi road as a section of the two-way Peponi road near the Aga Khan Hospital will only allow one-way traffic to access the hospital.

The agency said the alternative provided shall be sufficient for motorists as they should follow instructions provided by traffic marshals.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

