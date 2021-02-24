Namibia: Poor Foundation Exposes Namibia

"WE LOST but we didn't play badly. The boys did well," said veteran coach Ali Akan.

The above is a fairly accurate analysis of the Young Warriors at the under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania and oftentimes the Brave Warriors after every other match.

Namibia are out of the competition after playing well but ultimately falling short of requirements to reach the next round. Similarly, the senior side, deprived of competitive domestic action for nearly two years, played well in patches at the African Nations Championships in January.

It was the same story at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The same can be said of the Brave Warriors in the ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup and 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Frankly, this is becoming a "sad and boring" recurring theme, Akan said.

Namibia punches well above its weight. It is an admirable quality but it can get so much better with the requisite foresight, he said.

Fleeting and sporadic successes like the Cosafa Cup triumphs for the Brave Warriors in 2015 and Baby Warriors in 2016 have papered over the patchy football foundation in the country.

Some of those title-winning Baby Warriors graduated to the Young Warriors side that ended second at the U20 Cosafa championships in December last year to qualify to the current Afcon.

But, qualifying for continental competitions - four overall over the last three years - has been more by chance than design, pundits say.

"It is not that we don't have the talent, we have loads of it. But are we doing enough in terms of development to mould it into talent that can compete for honours internationally?," queried ex-NPL chief executive officer Mathew Haikali.

"The problem is that the foundation is poor. We spend so much time on unnecessary things like fighting for positions and we don't pay attention to what is important," Akan added.

"Let's be honest, Namibian players struggle with the basics of football. You can't teach basics at national level or premier league level."

Through sheer endeavour Young Warriors dominated their opener against Mauritania which ended 1-1. However, they struggled to string consecutive passes together, failed to convert scoring chances and made several errors in defence. In their next match, Tunisia capitalised on Namibia's wastefulness and defensive lapses to win 2-0.

The scenario replayed against Burkina Faso in their final group match, when the Young Warriors defence switched off and allowed their rivals to snatch a late winner.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Throughout their time in North West Africa, game management, sound decision making and composure on the ball were in short supply for the Young Warriors.

Head coach James Britz was at pains when highlighting his side's failure to execute the game-plan.

It is not that the players are resistant to moulding, Akan says, but that the process starts too late.

"You can't wait to send players to the Newspaper Cup and call that development. That tournament is once a year. What are these players doing when there's no Newspaper Cup?

"These players grow up repeating the same mistakes because nobody is teaching them how to play organised football from a young age," he stressed.

"These mistakes did not start at u20 Afcon or with new NFA leadership. They have been here for many years, because there's no programme where the focus is on playing correctly. If you want good results for the national team, then plan for it."

Former Brave Warriors frontman Alfred Ndyenge offered a solution.

"We need to grow these Baby Warriors simply by setting up a five-year plan for them to reach full maturity," said Ndyenge.

"In the meantime, we pray that at least most of them stay humble and continue to work hard and become seasoned players in the respective local leagues in Namibia, while we try and facilitate contracts for two or three players to go abroad."