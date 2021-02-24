Namibia: E-Money Rules 2020

Electronic money has just become the most popular way of sending money.

In 2020 alone, over N$40 billion was moved through e-money platforms such as eWallet, easyWallet and Blue Wallet and other similar banking services.

A year before, this value was just N$14,8 billion, meaning the value has grown by 177%, more than the growth in value pushed by bank cards and electronic transfers.

While this could be traced to the shift from traditional brick-and-mortar banking services to an all-digital way of banking, Covid-19 sped up this 'new normal'.

The volume of transactions has also increased dramatically, from less than 10 million in 2015, to over 65 million in 2020.

Data from the Bank of Namibia shows that in 2015, e-money platforms were just dawning on the Namibian market, pushing only N$1,4 billion worth of transactions.

By 2017, consumers have gotten somewhat comfortable, leading to a whopping N$10 billion worth of transactions enabled on these platforms.

E-money in this case refers to any monetary value as represented by a claim on its issuer, which is stored electronically, issued on a receipt of funds, acceptable as a means of payment by the person other than the issuer, and is redeemable upon a demand for cash.

Other than banks, other e-money issuers in Namibia include Magnet Payment Solutions, Nam-mic Payment Solutions, NamPost, Virtual Technology Services and Vivo Energy Namibia.

Individuals and businesses seeking to issue e-money in Namibia, other than banks, should have an initial capital of N$1,5 million, be willing and able to pay N$5 000 for an application to issue e-money and, if approved, another N$10 000 as well as an annual fee of N$5 000 when operating.

NEW VISION

Last week, the Bank of Namibia launched the Namibia National Payment System Vision and Strategy 2021-2025, which includes plans on making cross-platform payments more user-friendly.

Financial products innovation is also at the centre of this.

At the launch last week, deputy governor Ebson Uanguta said the modernisation of Namibia's payment system is crucial to ensuring that the country is aligned to international best practices, and that it positions itself as a country with a world-class national payment system.

"We are witnessing this in the dramatic shift in payment behaviour of domestic payment system users. In Namibia, over the past year digital payment instruments such as electronic wallet payments and electronic fund transfers have increased substantially in volumes and values," he said.

The strategy comprises four themes, which are funding and governance, collaboration for ecosystem resilience, consumer-centric innovation and human-resource capacity development.

Each of the themes comprises goals to reach the strategy's vision.

Notable goals are the achievement of real-time clearing, and 100% interoperability across payment streams by 2025.

The strategy was compiled by the Payment Association of Namibia (PAN), with input from consultations held with relevant financial stakeholders.

Koos Keyser, the chairperson of PAN, introduced the strategy while briefly reviewing the accomplishments of the 2016 to 2020 strategy, the most notable being the phasing out of cheques and the complete decommissioning of cheque infrastructure.

PAN is a not-for-gain association mandated to protect the safety and reliability of Namibian payment systems.

It also ensures that the system conforms to international standards and best practices.

PAN provides infrastructure for money transfers between Namibia and other countries.

The infrastructure also caters for money transfers among banking institutions, merchants, suppliers and customers, as well as engaging with instruments such as debit cards, credit cards, cheques and electronic fund transfers (EFTs).

Accomplishments from the previous strategy also include the issuance of the position paper on interoperability in the national payment system by the Bank of Namibia, and the establishment of PAN electronic money.

Keyser highlighted the adoption and ongoing improvements of payment security standards, such as EuroPay, MasterCard and Visa, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards and the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications Customer Security Programme to enhance the security and safety of the payments infrastructure and products.

Keyser said efforts to implement the strategy would depend on national digitisation strategies and efforts by the government.

"Payment innovation is also positioned as a prominent theme over the next five years, particularly from the consumer's perspective," he said.

NAMPAY

Keyser said he was excited over a new payment system, NamPay, which would replace the existing EFT system with one that uses an internationally recognised messaging standard.

"It is set to be fully functional by June 2021," he said.

The system will be made up of three new payment streams across debit orders, credit payment transfers and near-to-real-time credit payment transfers that will transform all EFT processing in Namibia.

