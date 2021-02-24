Namibia: TV Anchor in Storm Over Nudes

Well-known Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) TV sport anchor and social media influencer Sharon Tjimbundu is allegedly the latest victim of social media bullying.

This came after nude pictures and a video of her have gone viral after it was posted on a live broadcast on Instagram.

Over 700 viewers had a look at her naked body that was captured when a friend allegedly recorded a live Instagram video and posted it over the weekend.In the clip Tjimbundu is seen in the background with her breasts exposed for a few seconds before she says she's naked.

She subsequently took to social media saying she needs to make better choices. "I hate myself and my life right now. I swear I wanna die right now. I was not aware of what was happening, because I was half asleep. I cannot control other people's actions and I need to make better choices," Tjimbundu said.

Brand experts are expecting her brand as a celebrity is bound to suffer, even if she would seek justice for the alleged offence committed against her.

Brand strategist Kalistus Mukoroli points out that incidents like these are common and has the potential to ruin a personality's public image.

He says some brands would be sceptical to work with a personality who has been involved in a scandal, because it could harm their image. "Namibian brands like being associated with influencers who are aligned to their brand and image, and this is surely something they won't like. Brand influencing is a career, and here you are fumbling your own pocket," he says.

Mukoroli, however, believes not all is lost and that Tjimbundu can bounce back from this experience. "Depending on her attitude going forward and how she would respond to this . . . But I can guarantee you some brands would not like to be associated with it," he says.

"Even her current employers or brand may look into it to see if their brand was tarnished in terms of brand association. We do understand it's in her personal space, but she is a public personality and that opens her up for scrutiny," Mukoroli says.

