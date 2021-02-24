Namibia: NCCI Sets Up Policy-Review Committee

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce Industry (NCCI) recently established a private sector policy review committee to reduce going back and forth between policymakers and the private sector, on the implementation of production stifling policies.

The committee, called Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) was established at an NCCI strategic planning session two weeks ago.

According to a media briefing last week, NCCI president Bisey Uirab said the committee will review new policies and legislation or amendments for their impact on the competitiveness of the economy, as well as other socio-economic goals.

"It is essential that the private sector and the government establish and maintain a broader public-private dialogue forum, comprised of senior government officials and representatives of the private sector," he said.

With the latest national equitable economic empowerment bill (Neeb) back for private sector review/discussion, the committee will come in handy.

Uirab said the PPD will develop guidelines for monitoring, reviewing and effective implementation of interventions to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

There has been an outcry by the private sector over policies adopted by the government and the uncertainty they create, while some companies have failed to comply with regulations such as implementing the minimum wage.

The committee will also make recommendations on regulations and policies that may have unintended consequences on productivity, competitiveness and employment creation.

In addition to scheduled quarterly committee meetings, a high-level meeting will also be scheduled, to be attended and chaired by the head of state or the prime minister, at the beginning of each year to deliberate on programmes for the coming year.

The committee will also provide feedback on the accomplishments and challenges from the previous year.

Apart from a policy review committee, the NCCI has also established an export promotion committee which will liaise with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) on measures to be undertaken to promote the competitiveness of Namibian products in foreign markets.

The chamber will also assist in implementing measures to help exporting businesses with market development, tariffs and trade agreements.

For SMEs, the NCCI has a committee which will make recommendations to develop and grow entrepreneurship and the SMEs sector in the country.

The committee will also engage the SMEs sector on their views, concerns and recommendations regarding future interventions.

The NCCI board has also re-emphasised the need for the rule of law "and thus we raise a strong voice of condemnation against corruption at all levels of our society as it cripples the country".

The board added that it is both in the public sector's interest to see the highest codes of conduct in fighting corruption and ensuring the culprits face the law.

The strategic NCCI session was attended by various business and industry leaders and representatives from Arandis, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Windhoek, Keetmanshoop, Ongwediva, Ondangwa, Helao Nafidi, Nkurenkuru, Rundu and Katima Mulilo branches.

Also present were association leaders from the mining, fisheries, agriculture, tourism, finance, aviation, manufacturing and academic sectors.