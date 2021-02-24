Namibia: AfCFTA Focus

On 1 January this year, trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) became operational. The agreement pushes for a liberalised trade regime that would gradually lead to an integrated continental market with import tariffs phased out on 97% of tariff lines within 10 to 13 years.

Every Wednesday, The Namibian's AfCFTA Focus will update you on what is available in other African countries, creating a possible gateway to collaboration and export/import opportunities.

Focus country of the week:

Ghana

Capital City: Accra (2,5 million people)

President: Nana Akufo-Addo

Population: 31 million

Official language: English

Borders with: Ivory Coast , Burkina Faso , Togo, Gulf of Guinea

Sea: Atlantic Ocean

Currency: Ghanaian Cedi (GHS)

Exchange rate: N$1 = 3,90 GHS

Repo rate: 14,5%

Maximum deposit rate: 8,25%

Banks: 28 private banks

Inflation: 9,9%

Major exports: Gold, crude petroleum, cocoa beans, cocoa paste, coconuts, and Brazil and cashew nuts

Major imports: Refined petroleum, cars, rice, non-fillet frozen fish and delivery trucks

Main export markets: India, Switzerland, China, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates

Main import markets: China, United States, Netherlands , India and United Kingdom

GDP: US$69,757 billion

Govt debt/GDP: 76,67%

GDP growth 2020: 0,9%

Interesting fact: The word Ghana means "Warrior King"

* Compiled by: Tuyakula Musheko