South Africa: Police Committee Commits to Getting to Bottom of Kinnear Matter

23 February 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Police has made a commitment to the widow of murdered anti-gang unit senior detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear, Mrs Nicolette Kinnear, that it will seek justice for the killing of her husband and ensure accountability.

The committee today considered a petition from Mrs Kinnear which highlighted a number of questions that still need to be addressed. "Be assured that the committee will not leave this matter until we find justice for you and your boys. We will keep this matter on the programme of the committee until we find answers to the questions you have raised," said Ms Tina Joemat-Pettersson, the Chairperson of the committee.

The committee further highlighted the need to speed up both the internal and criminal investigation into the matter to ensure justice and accountability against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the committee has welcomed the progress made by both the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) in implementing recommendations made by the committee during the budget review process.

The committee welcomed the appointment of the Council of PSIRA, which will add impetus to the drive to achieve its strategic goals. "We have for a while highlighted the need to appoint a council that will strengthen governance and guide the strategic thrust of the authority. We are pleased that from 1 January 2021 the council has now been constituted. Even more important is that the council has gender parity and is led by a woman. We congratulate the appointment of the council and wish them well in their work," highlighted Ms Joemat-Pettersson.

With regards to the Secretariat for Police, the committee welcome measures to monitor and evaluate implementation of targets that will ensure mitigation against underperformance. Also, the committee welcomes the swift investigation into irregular expenditure and is hopeful that, upon conclusion of the investigation, consequence management will follow.

