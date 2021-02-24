Namibia: Family Wants Justice for Murdered Man

THE FAMILY of a man from Havana in Windhoek who was fatally stabbed, wants justice and that the murder suspect be denied bail.

Johannes Iikuyu (36) allegedly stabbed Erasmus Mukwiilongo 24 times on 12 September last year in Windhoek, resulting in his death. The victims car tyres were also slashed.

Iikuyu appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court at Katutura on 19 February 2021. His case was postponed to 27 May 2021.

Mukwiilongo's family and friends staged a demonstration outside the court demanding that Iikuyu be denied bail.

Iikuyu allegedly ran away after the incident but surrendered to the police after five days, leading to his arrest.

Mukwiilongo's mother, Emilia Namboga, said she did not only lose her first-born but also a breadwinner and a father of two granddaughters aged five and two.

"My son was a good person and did not deserve to die the way he did," Namboga told The Namibian on Sunday at her home.

"I want to know what my son did to be murdered and what happened to his blood. The autopsy report states that he was stabbed 24 times, but how come there was not much blood at the scene?" she asked.

She said she was told of her son's death through a phone call when she was in the north. "Receiving a call that my son had been murdered was the worst news ever," she said.

On that fateful day, Mukwiilongo was at home when he allegedly received a call from Iikuyu's brother to meet him somewhere. That was the last time the family saw him alive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bernadette Gawanas, Mukwiilongo's cousin, urged the police to investigate the motive behind the murder.

"The suspect should be given life imprisonment because he is a danger to society and should not be granted bail because taking a life is a big loss to the family since he (Mukwiilongo) was the provider," she said.

Thomas Namboga, Mukwiilongo's father, who stays in the north, said through a text message he will never find peace until he knows why his son was murdered.

Saima Mukwiilongo, the late Mukwiilongo's sister, said his death is painful because she experiences nightmares of it almost every day.

"At around 23h00 on 12 September, I received a call that Erassy had been stabbed. I jumped out of bed and ran to the scene, not too far from our home, and found him lying on the ground with stab wounds everywhere," she said.

"I checked his pulse and there was none, and I realised he had stopped breathing. This is such a difficult thing to live with," she said.

The family told The Namibian that Iikuyu and Mukwiilongo grew up in the same neighbourhood.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi declined to comment on the case as it is pending in court.