Namibia: Filmmaker Aims to Shape Local Film Sector

24 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Pinehas Nakaziko

FILMMAKER, actor, and blogger Jacky Pop is aiming high and dreams of shaping the local film industry to the next level.

In a recent interview with The Namibian, Jacky Pop said he also hopes to get a leading role in a Hollywood feature film one day.

He has rebranded his film production from Jacky Pro film production to Films Icon for Diversity.

Jacky Pop is the producer of the local Oshiwambo web series titled Omunahambo Wange (Cattle herder), which is gaining momentum on social media platforms every day.

The series is about a cattle herder and his boss who go through thick and thin as they make their way towards achieving their dreams. It stars Silver Bantuan, who plays the role of a cattle herder. Jacky Pop plays the role of the boss.

According to Jacky Pop, the Omunahambo Wange series is behind when it comes to modern things. Jacky Pop plays the role of a young boss who inherited Shiliva and the cattle and everything else that belonged to his late grandfather.

The web series genre is a comedy-action with six episodes on social media platforms. Jack Pop says nine episodes are yet to be released to complete season one.

"We plan to release 15 episodes per season. The web series has good followers on social media, with over 100 000 views on Facebook, except episode 6 that was just released recently," Jacky Pop said.

"Our series is self-funded, but we are looking forward to attracting corporate sponsors. Whether we get a sponsor or not, we are not going to stop making movies. We want to create our opportunity to showcase something special," stressed Jacky Pop, saying the local film industry does not allow them enough space to display their talents.

Commenting on the film industry in general, Jacky Pop says it is built on a weak foundation with no open doors for upcoming actors and filmmakers. He urged the Namibian Film Commission to start uplifting young talent and providing enough funds for them.

On the Omunahambo Wange episode, Jacky Pop teamed up with other actors and comedians such as Ndjeke yaMalimba, Cassie Jessica and Thomas Shangula.

He said the next episode of Omunahambo Wange, which was shot in the northern part of the country, is going to be released soon.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

