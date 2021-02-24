Kenya: Incarcerated Sonko Bails Out Gor Mahia

24 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Incarcerated ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko bailed out a stranded Gor Mahia with Sh500,000 ahead of the team's trip to Zambia for a continental assignment, Nairobi News understands.

The Kenyan champions' chaotic trip to Lusaka ended in an aggregate 3-2 defeat to Napsa Stars in the Confederation Cup play-offs and subsequent elimination from the tournament. That result also means broke K'Ogalo miss out on about Sh30 million in prize money.

The Zambian trip was surrounded by drama though, with Gor's management reportedly unable to afford air-tickets to the Zambian capital alongside accommodation fees for the traveling contingent.

This enabled Sonko, currently in custody, to reportedly chip in and send the amount to club officials.

"He reached out and sent the team some money. But Accountability is another matter altogether," a source close to the troubled politician explained.

Sonko who appears to have fallen out with President Uhuru Kenyatta has been behind bars for the past two weeks where he is currently battling an array of charges including terrorism, assault, robbery with violence, and corruption.

He has in the past supported Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, and Harambee Stars among other teams.

Gor meanwhile, remain in financial trouble for the remainder of the season, with the club secretary confirming earlier this week the team will shift focus to 'fixing issues at the office' and reclaiming the league title.

