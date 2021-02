press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his sincere condolences to Presidential Spokesperson Ms Khusela Diko, on the passing of her husband, senior traditional leader Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko of the AmaBhaca.

Nkosi Madzikane passed away on Sunday, 21 February 2021 following a brief illness.

The President's thoughts are with Ms Diko and her family - notably Queen Nosizwe Diko and Queen Nolwandle Sangoni - as well as friends and associates of the late Nkosi, and the AmaBhaca more broadly.