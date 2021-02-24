Nigeria: FRSC Boss Orders Immediate Clampdown On Rickety Vehicles Nationwide

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed Commanding Officers across all formations of the Corps to commence immediate clampdown on rickety vehicles plying Nigerian roads.

The Corps Marshal's order was contained in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clampdown was an integral part of rejigged efforts of the Corps in the year 2021 to further reduce road traffic crashes across the country.

Oyeyemi said that the riot act to operators of rickety vehicles means that the Zonal Commanding Officers and Sector Commanders have been given an express directive to commence a nationwide arrest.

This he said includes impoundment and prosecution of owners or operators of such vehicles.

The Corps Marshal stated that the operation which would be conducted nationwide, formed part of the Corps' commitment towards enhancing the tempo of its operational activities.

He added that it was to create a safer motoring environment in the country, premised on the realisation of its 2021 strategic goals of reducing road traffic crashes by 15 per cent and fatalities by 20 per cent.

He recalled the common sight of poorly maintained vehicles on the nation highways, which often break down and result in obstructions of traffic flow.

The FRSC boss, however, urged motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles in view of inherent traffic hazards associated with abandoned broken down vehicles especially at night.

He highlighted the health, safety and economic benefits of regular vehicle maintenance.

He stated that severe punishment awaits anyone apprehended in the act, including impoundment of the vehicle, payment of fines and compulsory road safety education.

"The public is therefore called to assist the Corps by reporting any rickety vehicle sighted on the road to the spokesperson.

"This can be through the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 or tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report same or any other contravention seen on the road.

"The Station can also be reached through its Social Media Handles as follows; WHATSAPP 08052997848, FACEBOOK TRAFFIC RADIO 1, TWITTER @TRAFFICRADIO 1, INSTAGRAM TRAFFICRADIO 1 or Call the following numbers; GLO 08052998090, MTN 09067000015, and SMS on GLO 08052998012 and the FRSC toll free emergency line 122.

NAN