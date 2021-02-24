Gambia: Truth Commission Hearings on 2005 Migrant Massacre

Faroyaa
Truth Commission
24 February 2021
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)

Banjul — More than 50 West Africans Killed Under Ex-President Yahya Jammeh

Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) will hold hearings at its current session, which began on February 22, 2021, on the 2005 massacre of more than 50 West African migrants. It was the largest loss of life during the rule of former president Yahya Jammeh.

About forty-four Ghanaians,  nine Nigerians,  two Togolese, and nationals of Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, and Senegal are believed to have been killed over several days in July 2005. Among those scheduled to testify is Martin Kyere of Ghana, the sole known survivor.

Previous official attempts to investigate the massacre have been stymied or flawed. Ghana attempted to investigate the killings in 2005 and 2006, but was blocked by the then-Jammeh government. In 2008, the United Nations and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) formed a joint investigative team, which produced a report in April 2009 that was said to have concluded that the Gambian government was not “directly or indirectly complicit” in the deaths and enforced disappearances. It blamed “rogue” elements in Gambia’s security services “acting on their own” for the massacre. The UN/ECOWAS report has never been made public, however, despite repeated requests by the victims and by five UN human rights experts.

A 2018 report by TRIAL International and Human Rights Watch, based on interviews with 30 former Jammeh-era officials, found, however, that Jammeh’s closest associates in the army, the navy, and the police detained the migrants, and then the “Junglers,” a unit of Gambian soldiers operating under Jammeh’s orders, summarily executed them. TRIAL and Human Rights Watch also found that the Gambian government destroyed key evidence before the UN/ECOWAS team arrived.

In July 2019, three former Junglers testified publicly before the truth commission that they and 12 other Junglers had carried out the killings on Jammeh’s orders. One of the officers, Omar Jallow, recalled that the operation’s leader told the men that “the order from … Jammeh is that they are all to be executed.”

The upcoming truth commission hearings are expected to shed further light on the massacre and the cover-up.

“I have been fighting for 15 years for truth and for justice for my companions who were killed,” said Kyere. He had escaped from a moving truck carrying other detained migrants who were killed shortly thereafter. Since then he has been organizing the families of the victims.

Kyere will be in Banjul for the hearings together with William Nyarko, executive director of the Africa Center for International Law and Accountability (ACILA), who coordinates the Jammeh2Justice Ghana campaign.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: HRW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.