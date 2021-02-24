South Africa: Eskom and the Missing Electricity Supplies - Big Plans but Little Urgency

GCIS/Flickr
South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers 2021 Budget Speech in Parliament, February 24, 2021.
24 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Eskom is a strong focus of the 2021 Budget, which emphasises the importance of the parastatal getting out of its debt rut - and the need for additional power-generation capacity.

Unlike the Land Bank, which got the R7-billion it asked for, Eskom did not get any new bailout - or in government speak, an equity injection. But then, the troubled power utility, in the 2019 Budget, received an annual inflation-adjusted R23-billion every year over the next 10 years, and a special appropriation of R56-billion over two years.

The additional long-term funding was linked to Eskom's unbundling into transmission, generation and distribution entities under an Eskom Holdings umbrella. Seven months after the 2019 Budget, in October that year, the publically released Eskom roadmap set out what needed to happen.

The 2021 Budget Review document shows it's finally at the point where a transmission entity will be legally separated by December 2021, followed by new generation and distribution legal entities a year later.

Already in place are the divisional boards responsible for strategy, performance and compliance, according to the Budget Review, in a process supervised by the directors-general of Treasury, mineral resources and energy and public enterprises alongside the Eskom CEO.

"Eskom...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

South Africa Moves to Stabilise Debt as Budget Deficit Doubles
