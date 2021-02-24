South Africa: Government Moves to Stabilise Debt As Budget Deficit Doubles

GCIS/Flickr
South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers 2021 Budget Speech in Parliament, February 24, 2021.
24 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government's fiscal strategy over the next three years will be to narrow the deficit and stabilise the debt-to-GDP ratio, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

"Since the 2020 Budget Review, the budget deficit has doubled, and the in-year revenue shortfall is estimated at R213.2 billion.

"These changes reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as government's response, which prioritised relief for households and businesses, alongside a major effort to protect public health.

"The consolidated deficit in the current year - estimated at 14 percent of GDP - is the largest on record."

The National Treasury said gross national debt is projected to rise from 80.3 percent of GDP in 2020/21 to 87.3 percent of GDP by 2023/24, with debt-service costs reaching R338.6 billion in that year.

"In recent months, as the economy has started to reopen, the outlook has improved somewhat. Revenue estimates are higher than projected in the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), enabling government to provide immediate support for urgent public health and social needs, while improving the debt-to-GDP outlook.

"Returning the public finances to a sustainable position will require ongoing restraint in expenditure growth and implementation of structural reforms to support economic growth.

"In this context, the fiscal strategy aims to narrow the deficit and stabilise the debt-to-GDP ratio, primarily by controlling non-interest expenditure growth."

The National Treasury also said that it will provide continued support to the economy and public health services in the short term, without adding to long-term spending pressures; and, improve the composition of spending, by reducing growth in compensation while protecting capital investment.

"Given the continuing pandemic, the fiscal framework provides short-term support to low-income households and funding for the health policy response.

"Changes since the 2020 MTBPS include three-month extension of the special COVID-19 social relief of distress grant and the Unemployment Insurance Fund's Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme, and funding for the public employment initiative and for provincial hospitals in 2021/22.

"Up to R10.3 billion is provided for vaccine rollout for the current year and over the next two years.

"Given uncertainty around vaccination campaign costs, the contingency reserve has been increased from R5 billion to R12 billion in 2021/22. These interventions do not add to longer-term expenditure."

The National Treasury said the consolidated deficit is projected to narrow from 14 percent of GDP in 2020/21 to 6.3 percent of GDP by 2023/24.

"Gross debt-to-GDP is now projected to stabilise at 88.9 percent of GDP in 2025/26."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

More on This
South Africa Moves to Stabilise Debt as Budget Deficit Doubles
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.