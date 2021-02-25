Nigeria: Death Toll On Maiduguri Rocket Attacks Rises to 16

Iniabasi Udosen/Wikimedia
Nigerian army convoy (file photo).
25 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

Hospital officials have revealed that the death toll in the rockets attacks on Maiduguri by suspected Boko Haram terrorists has risen to 16.

The governor had after visits to both University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) and State Specialist Hospital lamented that 10 persons were lost and 47 persons injured.

He had said that the 47 were taken to the two hospitals he visited to receive treatment.

New details however emerged from sources at the two hospitals that the death toll has risen to 16 as at yesterday.

One of the sources, a nurse said, three persons were lost at night after the governor's visit.

The nurse who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said she was not authorized to speak to the press, while adding that three other persons were lost this yesterday morning.

She said, "It is sad that six people were lost at both hospitals after initial 10 persons were brought in dead.

"Three died before the break of day and the three others died this morning. We can only pray that no more death is recorded as there are few other persons in critical situations."

A security source also told our correspondent that the number of casualty have risen from what the governor made public.

Read the original article on Leadership.

More on This
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
Nigeria Service Chiefs Replaced as National Insecurity Mounts
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.