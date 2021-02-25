Rwanda: Basketball League to Start in April

The Bank of Kigali basketball National League will tentatively kick off on April 2, the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has said.

Landry Jabo, the Executive Director at Ferwaba told Times Sport that April 2 is only a proposal and will be implemented if approved by the member clubs, the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health.

"This is a proposal that can be changed depending on the discussions between the members and relevant institutions," he said.

The same proposal has also suggested March 19 as the tentative date for the start of preseason training.

Patriots Basketball Club are the defending champions of the BK National League in the men's category while the Hoops won it in the women's fray.

Fourteen teams will compete in the men's category and they are: REG, Patriots, APR, IPRC- Huye, IPRC-Kigali, United Generations for Basketball, Espoir, Rusizi, Tigers, Shoot for The Stars, IPRC-Musanze, UR-CMHS, 30 Plus and UR-Huye.

While six teams will tussle it out in the women's fray and they are: IPRC-South, Ubumwe, The Hoops, APR, Group Scolaire Marie Reine Rwaza and UR-Huye.