Rwanda: Team Rwanda Gears Up for 2021 Road Cycling Championship

THE national cycling team (Team Rwanda) interim coach, Felix Sempoma says his team is training hard in a bid to grab a podium finish at the 2021 African Continental road cycling Championship slated from March 2-6 in Egypt.

Sempoma, who doubles as the head coach of Benediction Club, a professional cycling club in the country wants the team to replicate the same performance they got in the Chantal Biya race in Cameroon last year.

"We are doing well in training and all riders are responding well. The African Continental road cycling Championship is a difficult race that attracts some of the biggest teams on the continent. Nonetheless, our target is to win the race like we did in the other recent races on the continent," Sempoma said

Sempoma added that winning the Chantal Biya race in Cameroon last November amid stiff opposition boosted the team's confidence and they will seek to repeat the same performance.

Team Rwanda will compete in three categories namely Men Elite, Men Juniors, and Women Elite. The final team is set to be named on Friday before the contingent flies out to Egypt on February 28, four days before the tournament.

Prior to the training camp, eight riders were selected in the men's elite team and four young riders were given a call up in the junior's team while an all-Benediction women club was drafted in the national women elite team.