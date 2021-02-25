Tanzania: Bank Donations Benefit Mpwapwa District Schools

IN efforts to improve the environment for provision of quality education, NMB Bank, Mpwapwa branch has donated different equipment to primary schools in the district as part of its contribution to boost the education sector in the country.

The equipment includes 50 desks that were donated at Makutupa Primary School, as well as 50 tables and chairs donated to Motomondo Primary School. The bank also provided 100 iron sheets for the construction of Kisokwe dispensary, located in Mpwapwa District in Dodoma Region.

Speaking after handing over the equipment to Mpwapwa District Commissioner, Jabir Shekimweri, NMB Bank Central Zone Manager, Nsolo Mlozi said the equipment was part of the bank's efforts in supporting the health and education sector in the country.

Mr Nsolo said it was part of the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in helping the communities that they serve to equally reap benefits after attaining their targeted profit. According to him, NMB realises that education and health were key to the well-being of people in any country.

"NMB Bank allocates part of its huge profit obtained from customers compared to other financial institutions in the country which have been giving back to the community," he noted.

Presenting a brief report of his school, Makutupa Primary School Head teacher, Rosemilian King'uza, said her school which has 626 pupils (230 boys and 306 girls) had only 83 desks.

"This donation will help our pupils who were sitting between four and five of them on one desk to sit comfortably and intensify concentration in class," she said.

She was however quick to point out that despite the much needed donation, the school was still facing a shortage of 75 desks, latrines and classrooms.

Speaking at the event, the Mpwapwa District Commissioner said the desks, tables and chairs will improve learning environment in the schools.

He further directed the Mpwapwa District Executive Director to intensify supervision to make sure the new desks, tables and chairs were maintained so that they can be used for a longer period.