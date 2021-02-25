Tanzania: Bank Donations Benefit Mpwapwa District Schools

24 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru

IN efforts to improve the environment for provision of quality education, NMB Bank, Mpwapwa branch has donated different equipment to primary schools in the district as part of its contribution to boost the education sector in the country.

The equipment includes 50 desks that were donated at Makutupa Primary School, as well as 50 tables and chairs donated to Motomondo Primary School. The bank also provided 100 iron sheets for the construction of Kisokwe dispensary, located in Mpwapwa District in Dodoma Region.

Speaking after handing over the equipment to Mpwapwa District Commissioner, Jabir Shekimweri, NMB Bank Central Zone Manager, Nsolo Mlozi said the equipment was part of the bank's efforts in supporting the health and education sector in the country.

Mr Nsolo said it was part of the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in helping the communities that they serve to equally reap benefits after attaining their targeted profit. According to him, NMB realises that education and health were key to the well-being of people in any country.

"NMB Bank allocates part of its huge profit obtained from customers compared to other financial institutions in the country which have been giving back to the community," he noted.

Presenting a brief report of his school, Makutupa Primary School Head teacher, Rosemilian King'uza, said her school which has 626 pupils (230 boys and 306 girls) had only 83 desks.

"This donation will help our pupils who were sitting between four and five of them on one desk to sit comfortably and intensify concentration in class," she said.

She was however quick to point out that despite the much needed donation, the school was still facing a shortage of 75 desks, latrines and classrooms.

Speaking at the event, the Mpwapwa District Commissioner said the desks, tables and chairs will improve learning environment in the schools.

He further directed the Mpwapwa District Executive Director to intensify supervision to make sure the new desks, tables and chairs were maintained so that they can be used for a longer period.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.