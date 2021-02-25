Rwanda: Govt Earmarks Rwf1 Billion for Settlement of Longstanding Arrears of Ex-Employees

25 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The revised national budget, which was recently approved by parliament, has taken into consideration the issue of outstanding salaries owed to former employees of Energy, Water and Sanitation Authority (EWSA).

In 2014, EWSA was split into two parastatals - Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC) and Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

Under the revised budget, which will end on June 30, the government has earmarked Rwf1.1 billion to pay arrears of former employees of EWSA.

"This was a major issue, but we appreciate that it is being solved gradually," MP Omar Munyaneza said.

The affected employees were laid off in July 2014.The employees included 900 from what is now REG who demand more than Rwf5.4 billion, and about 800 former employees of WASAC who are owed some Rwf6 billion.

Though there had been a series of efforts to address the issue out of court, some of the affected took legal action against WASAC and REG as they felt they could not put up with the delays in payments, officials from both institutions told parliamentarians in June 2020.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.