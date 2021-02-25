Tanzania: President Magufuli Launches Maiden Interchange in Dar es Salaam

24 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President John Magufuli on Wednesday launched Kijazi Interchange at Ubungo in the country's commercial capital Dar es Salaam, as part of his administration's strategy to decongest the city.

This is the first largest flyover in the country, followed by Mfugale at the Tazara junction.

According to the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), Engineer Eng Patrick Mfugale, the launched flyover can accommodate vehicles with a maximum of 180 tonnes at ago.

Describing more about the multi-billion project, the TANROADS boss said the interchange offers an expected service life of 100 years.

