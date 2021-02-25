Kenya/Zambia: Rachier Blames Match Referee for Zambia Fiasco

24 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Derrick Bacha

Under-fire Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has asked the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to sanction the match referee who handled his team's chaotic Confederation Cup play-off match away to Zambia's Napsa Stars.

The club boss also denied reports his players attacked the match referee in that game.

The Kenyan champions settled for a two-all draw away to the pensioners in a temperamental clash at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday but lost 3-2 on aggregate to suffer a heartbreaking exit from this season's Caf Confederation Cup.

The match in Lusaka was marred by late drama after the match referee Lebalang Mokete awarded a last-gasp penalty to the hosts who converted via former Southampton forward Emmanuel Mayuka.

There was commotion at full-time and speaking to local media, Rachier appeared certain where the blame should be directed at.

"Gor Mahia players (in the stadium) were only 22. The number of Napsa fans who invaded the pitch after the final whitsle was higher than my players. No one can say that 22 players had the capacity to cause chaos," he said.

"We know the referee's decision is final but we are disappointed. We are waiting for the match commisioner's report and expect him to sanction Napsa Stars over pitch invasion and also the referee for mishandling the match. The injury-time duration was illegal and intended to assist Napsa to get a win."

Rachier spoke as former Harambee Stars defender Musa Otieno criticized Gor Mahia players for appearing to attack the referee after the final whitsle.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.