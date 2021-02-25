Tanzania: Launched Modern Bus Terminal Named After President Magufuli

24 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

A modern Mbezi Louis bus terminal in Dar es Salaam has been named after President John Magufuli.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 50bn/- project on Wednesday, the Minister of State in the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government Selemani Jafo revealed the name of the facility as 'Magufuli Bus Terminal'.

However, President Magufuli accepted the name on the condition that small-scale traders should be allowed to run their business at the newly launched stand without disturbances from the city's authority.

On the other hand, President Magufuli asked the citizens to protect the facility in order to last long.

The Magufuli Bus terminal has a capacity to accommodate 700 busses, serving 224,000 passengers per day.

The project has an outside parking capacity of 1,000 vehicles.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.