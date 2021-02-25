Tanzania: Launched Modern Bus Terminal Named After President Magufuli

A modern Mbezi Louis bus terminal in Dar es Salaam has been named after President John Magufuli.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 50bn/- project on Wednesday, the Minister of State in the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government Selemani Jafo revealed the name of the facility as 'Magufuli Bus Terminal'.

However, President Magufuli accepted the name on the condition that small-scale traders should be allowed to run their business at the newly launched stand without disturbances from the city's authority.

On the other hand, President Magufuli asked the citizens to protect the facility in order to last long.

The Magufuli Bus terminal has a capacity to accommodate 700 busses, serving 224,000 passengers per day.

The project has an outside parking capacity of 1,000 vehicles.