Tanzania: Delays in Issuing Secondary Certificates Irk Isles Lawmakers

SOME members of the Zanzibar House of Representatives have expressed dissatisfaction with delays in issuing National Form IV and Form VI school certificates by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA).

Ms Salma Mussa Bilali (CCM- Women seats) led other backbenchers in the House to push the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training to ensure that certificates are issued in a short period of time after completing secondary school.

"Lack of certificates inconveniences many students who graduate as they wait too long. They need the certificates to search for jobs or in applying for higher education," Ms Bilali said.

Responding to the concerns, the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Mr Simai Mohamed Said informed the House that it takes one-year for form IV and six months for form VI leavers to get their certificates from NECTA.

"It is not too long, the period has been set to ensure that the information about the candidate (student) and other details are correct before approving the certificate," said Mr Simai.