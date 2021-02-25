Tanzania: 250km Feeder Roads for Upgrading - Govt

THE Minister of State- President's Office (Regional Administration, Local government and special department) Mr Masoud Ali Mohamed has promised that plans are already underway to improve and upgrade most of the feeder roads currently in bad condition.

"Already we have a project proposal for the improvement of feeder roads. Roads measuring about 250 kilometers have been identified and approved for development once funds are available," said the Minister.

The Minister made the promise in response to concerns raised by some backbenchers in the House of Representatives, over delays in improving 'Dr Omar Ali Juma' road in Wawi constituency, Pemba.

Backbenchers pushed the government to improve the Mabaoni-Wawi road named after the late Juma- Former Vice-President in the Union government, who died and was buried in Wawi.

"Definitely the road will be improved, and also other feeder roads will be improved once funds are available, because it is in the government's development plans," the Minister promised.