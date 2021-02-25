Tanzania: Magufuli Names Ubungo Interchange After John Kijazi

24 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — The newly constructed Ubungo interchange that has been launched on Wednesday, February 24 will now be called the 'Kijazi Interchange'.

President John Magufuli has commissioned the interchange and named it after the former Chief Secretary John Kijazi who died on February 17, this year at the Benjamini Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma.

The 65-year-old CS was buried at his ancestral home in Korogwe District, Tanga Region on February 20.

The interchange which has three levels was constructed in Ubungo District at the intersections of the Morogoro, Sam Nujoma and the Nelson Mandela roads.

The lower section of the interchange is 5Km long whereas the middle section on Morogoro road is 260 metres long standing at 8.9 meters high.

The top level on the Nelson Mandela and Sam Nunjoma Roads is 700 meters long standing at 16.3 meters high.

All the three levels of the roads have six lanes.

The project which was implemented by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) was launched in March 2017 by President Magufuli and the then World Bank (WB) President Jim Yong Kim.

